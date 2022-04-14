CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Upgraded to Outperform by Wedbush

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.00. CoreCivic has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,955,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,986,000 after purchasing an additional 358,062 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,963,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,399,000 after purchasing an additional 900,290 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,833,000 after acquiring an additional 72,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 148,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

