Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covenant Logistics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.55. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.00 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 50.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

