Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Logistics Group Inc. offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries. The company services include asset-based expedited, dedicated and irregular route truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management and freight brokerage capability. Covenant Logistics Group Inc., formerly known as Covenant Transportation Group Inc., is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $294.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

