Cowen Lowers Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) to Market Perform

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covenant Logistics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $19.60 on Thursday. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $294.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

