Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

COWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cowen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cowen from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

COWN stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. Cowen has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $453.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.52 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cowen will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cowen by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cowen in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

