Credit Suisse Group Increases PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $120.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.70% from the stock’s current price.

PVH has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.29.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH opened at $80.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.54. PVH has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PVH will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,775,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $829,292,000 after acquiring an additional 252,310 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,961,000 after acquiring an additional 577,900 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,733,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PVH by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,396,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after acquiring an additional 89,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PVH by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,143,000 after acquiring an additional 88,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.