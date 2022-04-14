Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CPG. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities upgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.11.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $7.87.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $714.33 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 251.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 48,816 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 88.5% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 154,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 221.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 133,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 10.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,295,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 122,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy (Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.