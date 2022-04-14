Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Update

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,100 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the March 15th total of 380,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

