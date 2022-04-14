Critical Comparison: Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) vs. iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN)

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF – Get Rating) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and iSun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dialog Semiconductor 5.72% 16.55% 13.08% iSun -12.02% -12.65% -8.70%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dialog Semiconductor and iSun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dialog Semiconductor 0 0 0 0 N/A iSun 0 0 2 0 3.00

iSun has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 377.33%. Given iSun’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of iSun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and iSun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dialog Semiconductor $1.38 billion 4.17 $84.50 million $3.32 24.22 iSun $21.05 million 2.36 -$980,000.00 ($0.31) -13.52

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dialog Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dialog Semiconductor beats iSun on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets. The AMS segment offers standard products including CMICs, AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices as well as LED drivers for backlighting and solid state lighting products. The C&A segment includes standard products incorporating short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth low energy, VoIP, and low-power Wi-Fi technologies. The Industrial IoT segment consists of products enabling smart factory and building automation including non-volatile memory (NVM) ICs, industrial communication ICs, custom-designed ASICs and embedded systems, servers, and software. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

iSun Company Profile (Get Rating)

iSUN, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

