Critical Contrast: Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) & International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) and International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hudbay Minerals and International Tower Hill Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudbay Minerals 0 0 7 0 3.00 International Tower Hill Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $14.43, indicating a potential upside of 87.38%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than International Tower Hill Mines.

Profitability

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and International Tower Hill Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudbay Minerals -16.27% 3.83% 1.32% International Tower Hill Mines N/A -9.23% -9.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.9% of Hudbay Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and International Tower Hill Mines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudbay Minerals $1.50 billion 1.34 -$244.36 million ($0.93) -8.28 International Tower Hill Mines N/A N/A -$5.98 million ($0.04) -25.25

International Tower Hill Mines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hudbay Minerals. International Tower Hill Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hudbay Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Tower Hill Mines has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats International Tower Hill Mines on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd. and changed its name to International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. in March 1991. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

