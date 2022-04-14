Critical Contrast: Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) versus Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD)

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) and Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Logiq has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molecular Data has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Logiq shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of Molecular Data shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Logiq shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Logiq and Molecular Data, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 1 0 3.00 Molecular Data 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Logiq and Molecular Data’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $37.35 million 0.44 -$20.13 million ($0.96) -0.74 Molecular Data $1.16 billion 0.02 -$50.27 million N/A N/A

Logiq has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Molecular Data.

Profitability

This table compares Logiq and Molecular Data’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -53.89% -65.32% -54.13% Molecular Data N/A N/A N/A

About Logiq (Get Rating)

Logiq, Inc. provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the following segments: DataLogiq and AppLogiq. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform. The AppLogiq segment is a platform-as-a-service enables small and medium sized businesses to create and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. AppLogiq empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 16, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Molecular Data (Get Rating)

Molecular Data Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry. The company offers its e-commerce solutions through online platform that consists of molbase.com and molbase.cn websites; Moku Data Weixin account; Chemical Community app; and other ancillary platforms. Molecular Data Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

