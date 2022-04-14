Critical Review: Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) versus Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX)

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) and Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aadi Bioscience and Context Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aadi Bioscience 0 0 5 0 3.00 Context Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aadi Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $47.25, suggesting a potential upside of 175.51%. Context Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 306.09%. Given Context Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Context Therapeutics is more favorable than Aadi Bioscience.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of Aadi Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Context Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Aadi Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and Context Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aadi Bioscience $1.12 million 320.49 -$110.09 million ($12.64) -1.36 Context Therapeutics N/A N/A -$10.46 million N/A N/A

Context Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aadi Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and Context Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aadi Bioscience N/A -40.42% -36.06% Context Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

About Aadi Bioscience (Get Rating)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California.

About Context Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Context Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a selective potent antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as ovarian, uterine (endometrial), and breast cancers. The company also engages in developing CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. In addition, it is involved in the development of Sigma1, a cellular protein that regulates homeostasis, which is in clinical studies for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc. for the development of CLDN6xCD3 bsAb. Context Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

