Critical Review: Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) versus BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD)

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

This table compares Ark Restaurants and BT Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ark Restaurants $131.87 million 0.47 $12.90 million $4.38 3.97 BT Brands $8.45 million 1.72 $610,000.00 N/A N/A

Ark Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 40.1% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ark Restaurants and BT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ark Restaurants 10.20% 33.31% 9.87% BT Brands 7.15% 31.00% 11.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ark Restaurants and BT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Ark Restaurants beats BT Brands on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

BT Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and one Dairy Queen franchise restaurant in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen franchise restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.