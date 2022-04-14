Critical Review: AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) and hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO)

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) and hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.4% of AudioEye shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of hopTo shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of AudioEye shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of hopTo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AudioEye and hopTo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AudioEye 0 1 2 0 2.67 hopTo 0 0 0 0 N/A

AudioEye presently has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 245.04%. Given AudioEye’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AudioEye is more favorable than hopTo.

Profitability

This table compares AudioEye and hopTo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioEye -57.96% -67.45% -44.85% hopTo 29.13% 29.00% 19.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AudioEye and hopTo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioEye $24.50 million 2.53 -$14.21 million ($1.29) -4.19 hopTo $3.61 million 2.35 $1.05 million $0.05 9.00

hopTo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AudioEye. AudioEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than hopTo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

AudioEye has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, hopTo has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About AudioEye (Get Rating)

AudioEye, Inc. provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device. The company offers AudioEye, an always-on testing, remediation, and monitoring solution that improves conformance with web content accessibility guidelines; identifies and fixes the common accessibility errors and addresses a range of disabilities including dyslexia, color blindness, epilepsy, and others; and provides additional solutions to provide for enhanced compliance and accessibility, including periodic manual auditing, manual remediations, and legal support services, as well as PDF remediation services and audit reports to help customers with their digital accessibility needs. The company serves small- and medium-sized businesses, corporate enterprises, non-profit organizations, and federal government agencies, as well as federal, state, and local governments and agencies through content management system partners, platform and agency partners, authorized resellers, and the marketplace. AudioEye, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

About hopTo (Get Rating)

hopTo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants. It offers its solutions under the GO-Global brand name. The company provides GO-Global, an application access solution that offers cross-platform remote access and Web-enabled access to existing software applications, as well as the deployment of secure and private cloud environments for use and/or resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions, and others. Its GO-Global software products comprising GO-Global for Windows that allows access to Windows-based applications from remote locations and Internet connections; GO-Global for UNIX, which allows access to UNIX and Linux-based applications from remote locations, and Internet and connections; and GO-Global Client that allows remote application access from various local, remote, and mobile platforms. The company sells its products through resellers, such as OEMs, system integrators, value-added resellers, and distributors. It serves small to medium-sized companies, departments within large corporations, governmental and educational institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was formerly known as GraphOn Corporation and changed its name to hopTo Inc. in September 2013. hopTo Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, New Hampshire.

