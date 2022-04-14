Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Jez K. Maiden Acquires 2 Shares

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Jez K. Maiden acquired 2 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,722 ($100.63) per share, with a total value of £154.44 ($201.25).

Shares of CRDA stock opened at GBX 7,558 ($98.49) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,407.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,608.46. Croda International Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,402 ($83.42) and a fifty-two week high of £105.05 ($136.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 56.50 ($0.74) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $43.50. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

CRDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($121.19) to GBX 8,600 ($112.07) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($113.37) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup downgraded Croda International to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($122.49) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.00) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($117.28) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Croda International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,437.50 ($109.95).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

