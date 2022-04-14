Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is a glass technology company with a patented thin-film solution. Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is based in CORVALLIS, Ore. “

Separately, Dawson James cut their price target on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from $8.50 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Crown ElectroKinetics stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. Crown ElectroKinetics has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $4.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRKN. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. The company offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. It develops and sells optical switching films. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

