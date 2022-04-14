CSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:CSBB) to Issue Dividend of $0.31

CSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:CSBB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CSB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $95.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.16.
About CSB Bancorp (Get Rating)
