Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Acquires 7,400 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,400 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $135,790.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 836,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,341,389.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 9,551 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26.

On Monday, March 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 100 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,839.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,191 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $22,033.50.

PINE stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,939. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $213.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 136.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 143,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.