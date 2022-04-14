CTS (NYSE:CTS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

CTS opened at $34.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.10. CTS has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $39.49.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CTS will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. CTS’s payout ratio is -12.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of CTS during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTS by 28.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of CTS by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of CTS during the third quarter valued at about $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

