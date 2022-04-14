Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

NYSE CFR opened at $140.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.82.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 54,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 44.38%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

