Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Cut to $233.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $256.00 to $233.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.83.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $194.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cummins has a 52-week low of $189.50 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.18 and a 200 day moving average of $220.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

