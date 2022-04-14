Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 99.20% from the company’s current price.

CUBI has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

CUBI opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.92. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 501.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after acquiring an additional 475,590 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 520,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,032,000 after buying an additional 375,419 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 4,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 333,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,810,000 after buying an additional 325,616 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $14,603,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,106,000 after acquiring an additional 205,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.