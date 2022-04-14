CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CVV opened at $5.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,726,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVD Equipment by 20.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

