CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

CYBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other CyberOptics news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $171,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CyberOptics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 1,445.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYBE stock opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. CyberOptics has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

