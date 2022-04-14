Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTKB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytek Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytek Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94. Cytek Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $288,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,229 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,446,890.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,168,400 shares of company stock valued at $28,646,518 and sold 120,000 shares valued at $1,555,600.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,711,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $57,092,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $1,071,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $1,484,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytek Biosciences (Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.