D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Lowered to $83.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $120.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.

DHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.68.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $74.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.37. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $68.79 and a 52 week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

