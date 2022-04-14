D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Lowered to $83.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $120.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.
DHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.68.
Shares of DHI stock opened at $74.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.37. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $68.79 and a 52 week high of $110.45.
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.
About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.
