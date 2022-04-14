Dana (NYSE:DAN) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $23.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DAN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.
DAN stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. Dana has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.54.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Dana by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.
About Dana (Get Rating)
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dana (DAN)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.