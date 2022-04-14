Dana (NYSE:DAN) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $23.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DAN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

DAN stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. Dana has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.54.

In related news, insider Byron S. Foster purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $138,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Dana by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

