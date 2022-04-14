Danaher (DHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Danaher to post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Danaher to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE:DHR opened at $283.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.71. Danaher has a 12 month low of $236.90 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $202.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.60%.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 385.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.