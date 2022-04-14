Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DAC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Shares of DAC opened at $88.43 on Tuesday. Danaos has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $107.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.72 and a 200 day moving average of $82.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a net margin of 152.70% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $215.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 30.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaos by 1,223.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Danaos by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaos by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

