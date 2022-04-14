Daqo New Energy (DQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Daqo New Energy to post earnings of $6.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.30 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 48.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Daqo New Energy to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Shares of DQ opened at $44.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.75. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $92.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average is $48.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 423,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 128,341 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 22.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 23,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.85.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.