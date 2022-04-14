Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.300-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.55 billion-$9.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.61 billion.

NYSE:DRI opened at $131.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Darden Restaurants from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.05.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after purchasing an additional 90,633 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 555,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,701,000 after purchasing an additional 62,363 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 887.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 543,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

