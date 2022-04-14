Darktrace (LON:DARK) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.03) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an underweight rating and a GBX 400 ($5.21) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 473 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

DARK stock opened at GBX 405.20 ($5.28) on Wednesday. Darktrace has a 12-month low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,003 ($13.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37. The firm has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 424.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 510.86.

In other Darktrace news, insider Vanessa Colomar sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.84), for a total transaction of £5,250,000 ($6,841,282.25).

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.

