Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) & Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) Critical Survey

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) and Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Daseke and Astrea Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daseke $1.56 billion 0.32 $56.00 million $0.75 10.67 Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Daseke has higher revenue and earnings than Astrea Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.0% of Daseke shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Astrea Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Daseke shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Daseke and Astrea Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daseke 3.60% 70.76% 6.11% Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Daseke and Astrea Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daseke 0 1 2 0 2.67 Astrea Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Daseke currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.50%. Given Daseke’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Daseke is more favorable than Astrea Acquisition.

Summary

Daseke beats Astrea Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daseke (Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture. It also offers logistical planning and warehousing services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 2,623 company-owned tractors and 2,074 independent owned contractors tractors; and 11,266 trailers. Daseke, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About Astrea Acquisition (Get Rating)

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

