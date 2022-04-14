Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

DVDCF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($17.39) to €13.50 ($14.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Davide Campari-Milano from €13.10 ($14.24) to €12.10 ($13.15) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of DVDCF traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,761. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

