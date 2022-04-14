DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $2.66 on Monday. DAVIDsTEA has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTEA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 578.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in DAVIDsTEA by 135.9% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 80,297 shares in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

