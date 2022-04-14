DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Societe Generale cut shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $163.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.20. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DBV Technologies by 60.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.