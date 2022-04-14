Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance. Decibel Therapeutics is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Decibel Therapeutics stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.48. Decibel Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $10.89.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 918.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 67,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

