Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DAL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $41.02 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $49.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average is $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

