Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DENN. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a market cap of $833.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.88 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

