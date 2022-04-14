Derwent London (LON:DLN) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 4,200 ($54.73) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 3,600 ($46.91).
DLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a sell rating and set a GBX 2,667 ($34.75) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.14) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.21) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,700 ($48.21) to GBX 3,500 ($45.61) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,513.89 ($45.79).
Shares of LON:DLN opened at GBX 3,210 ($41.83) on Wednesday. Derwent London has a 12-month low of GBX 2,797 ($36.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,850 ($50.17). The stock has a market cap of £3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 14.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,144.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,324.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.
In other Derwent London news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($40.27), for a total transaction of £20,888.40 ($27,219.70).
About Derwent London
Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
