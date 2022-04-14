Derwent London (LON:DLN) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 4,200 ($54.73) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 3,600 ($46.91).

DLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a sell rating and set a GBX 2,667 ($34.75) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.14) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.21) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,700 ($48.21) to GBX 3,500 ($45.61) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,513.89 ($45.79).

Get Derwent London alerts:

Shares of LON:DLN opened at GBX 3,210 ($41.83) on Wednesday. Derwent London has a 12-month low of GBX 2,797 ($36.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,850 ($50.17). The stock has a market cap of £3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 14.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,144.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,324.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 53.50 ($0.70) dividend. This is a boost from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Derwent London’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In other Derwent London news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($40.27), for a total transaction of £20,888.40 ($27,219.70).

About Derwent London (Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.