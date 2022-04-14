Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target to $75.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.28% from the company’s current price.

KRC has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $74.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $60.37 and a one year high of $79.06.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,200,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,295,000 after acquiring an additional 472,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $601,929,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,489,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,270,000 after acquiring an additional 215,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,189,000 after acquiring an additional 368,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,538,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,186,000 after acquiring an additional 401,052 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

