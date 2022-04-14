Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $421.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $345.00 to $421.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on URI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.54.

URI opened at $324.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.41. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $285.59 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 27.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

