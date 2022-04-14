Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $139.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BXP. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.
Boston Properties stock opened at $124.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.10. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.91 and a 200-day moving average of $118.44.
In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
