Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Price Target to €425.00

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €425.00 ($461.96) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TLPFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Teleperformance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teleperformance from €420.00 ($456.52) to €440.00 ($478.26) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.50.

TLPFY stock traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $181.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,579. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.83. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $161.36 and a 1 year high of $229.47.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated business services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services. It offers customer care, technical support, digital platform, consulting, customer acquisition, and data analysis services.

