Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of QS opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 47.81 and a quick ratio of 47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 9.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $989,110.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $82,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 957,174 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,314 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 28.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 29.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the third quarter worth $982,000. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

