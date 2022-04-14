Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Price Target to $18.00

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

CIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on City Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, City Office REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

CIO opened at $16.32 on Thursday. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $710.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in City Office REIT by 46.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 137,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in City Office REIT by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 50,547 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in City Office REIT by 79.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in City Office REIT by 1,745.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 195,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

