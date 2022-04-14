Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Price Target to $10.00

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.92% from the company’s previous close.

CTOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

CTOS opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.25. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35.

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $356.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.15 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $14,916,959.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter worth about $19,694,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 283.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 470,770 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,445,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 415,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,198,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

