Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target to €13.00

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($16.30) to €13.00 ($14.13) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.96) to €13.00 ($14.13) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on ING Groep from €14.40 ($15.65) to €15.30 ($16.63) in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.50 ($15.76) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

ING stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,857,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072,886. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.85. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $15.97.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in ING Groep by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

