Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target to $12.00

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $184.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.88 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Paramount Group by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 68,853 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Paramount Group by 13,044.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 236,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Paramount Group by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,285,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 640,886 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Paramount Group by 446.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 195,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

