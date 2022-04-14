Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target to $12.00

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.
Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.54 and a beta of 1.11.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Paramount Group by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 68,853 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Paramount Group by 13,044.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 236,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Paramount Group by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,285,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 640,886 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Paramount Group by 446.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 195,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
