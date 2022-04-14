Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $65.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 91.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TEX. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.61. Terex has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Terex by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Terex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Terex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

